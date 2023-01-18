Former NFL player to speak at Decatur workshop

DECATUR — Former NFL player Gaelin Elmore will be the guest speaker at the Choose Belonging workshop, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

The event will be hosted by Heritage Behavioral Health Center.

As an advocate, speaker and Decatur native, Elmore will discuss his experiences in the foster care system and his life today.

Gaelin graduated from the University of Minnesota and now uses his degree to inspire and educate others.

The goal of the workshop is to understand belonging and maximize positive differences. Lunch will be provided. To register for the free workshop, email Events@heritagenet.org.

