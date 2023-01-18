 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former NFL player to speak at Decatur workshop

  • 0

DECATUR — Former NFL player Gaelin Elmore will be the guest speaker at the Choose Belonging workshop, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

The event will be hosted by Heritage Behavioral Health Center.

As an advocate, speaker and Decatur native, Elmore will discuss his experiences in the foster care system and his life today.

Gaelin graduated from the University of Minnesota and now uses his degree to inspire and educate others.

Show choirs back in step at Mount Zion Invitational this weekend

The goal of the workshop is to understand belonging and maximize positive differences. Lunch will be provided. To register for the free workshop, email Events@heritagenet.org.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why your cough has lasted so long this winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News