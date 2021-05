FORSYTH — Free food boxes will be given away once again this weekend at Forsyth Baptist Church, 144 E. Cox St., Forsyth, Saturday May 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Distribution is by reservation only. Pick up is at the church.

To reserve a box, text 217-207-0217. Leave quantity of boxes needed, your full name and family size.

Forsyth Baptist Church is located near Menards and Casey's in Forsyth.

