Getting to know you event planned at Faith Fellowship in Decatur

DECATUR -- Faith Fellowship Christian Church will host a four-week series of meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning today, titled "I Want to Know You ... But What am I Missing?"

The hope, said the Rev. Wayne Dunning, pastor of the church, is that black and white people will be able to talk frankly and form real friendships.

"If we just meet once, we will have just met once," he said. "Maybe over this next month, we can establish friendships and relationships and actually get to know each other. Real, raw, unfiltered, but respectfully."

The church has moved to a new location, 2701 E. Faries Parkway. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

