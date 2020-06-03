Getting to know you event planned at Faith Fellowship in Decatur

×
DECATUR -- Faith Fellowship Christian Church will host a four-week series of meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning today, titled "I Want to Know You ... But What am I Missing?"
The hope, said the Rev. Wayne Dunning, pastor of the church, is that black and white people will be able to talk frankly and form real friendships.
"If we just meet once, we will have just met once," he said. "Maybe over this next month, we can establish friendships and relationships and actually get to know each other. Real, raw, unfiltered, but respectfully."
The church has moved to a new location, 2701 E. Faries Parkway. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
BASIC Fundamentals Basketball Camp
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Daterion Street,10, runs a drill while training to get back on defense during Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Rev. Wayne Dunning leads participants in the Brothers and Sisters in Christ Basketball Camp in an effort to remove litter around downtown Decatur during a camp session Wednesday morning.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Rev. Wayne Dunning gives a tip to Christian Dennison,13, while leading a session of the Brothers And Sisters In Christ Basketball Camp at the Skywalker International Sports Complex Wednesday morning.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Wednesday July 25, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Participants pick up trash around downtown Decatur during the Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp Wednesday July 25, 2018.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Wednesday July 25, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Participants pick up trash around downtown Decatur during the Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp Wednesday July 25, 2018.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Thursday July 26, 2018
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Wayne Dunning’s B.A.S.I.C. Fundamentals Basketball Camp at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex Wednesday July 25, 2018
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
