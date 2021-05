DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will be holding its meeting/luncheon at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at One Events, 2882 N. Dineen St., Decatur.

Featured speaker will be Julie Pangrac from Project READ. May Birthdays will be recognized.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call Chair Jeanne Miseles at 217-433-8816 or President Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008.

