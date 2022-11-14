God's Shelter of Love helps Decatur's homeless women

DECATUR — The name says it all.

God’s Shelter of Love, located at 929 N. Union St., Decatur, is a faith-based shelter for women and their children. Signs adorn the walls throughout the 100-year old house providing inspiration to those without shelter and support.

A Bible quote from Matthew 25:35 encourages not only the residents, but the staff and volunteers as well.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.”

Although the name of the agency may sound familiar, especially for Blessingdales thrift store shoppers, what God’s Shelter of Love provides to the community and those in need is unknown to many. Funds from the consignment shop, located on West Eldorado Street in Decatur, go toward the all-day shelter.

“We do really well with Blessingdales,” said Dan Watkins, executive director for God’s Shelter of Love. “Without that we couldn’t stay in business.”

The homeless agency began in 1991 and, according to Watkins, functions without government assistance. “Currently we’re the only emergency homeless shelter in the city for women and children,” he said. “Other than Dove for domestic abuse situations.”

Along with the Union Street house, the agency offers an overnight shelter at the Careage House on South College Street. Residents can arrive at 5 p.m., but must leave by 7 a.m. All of the 16 beds and the family room fill up quickly. According to Director of Shelter Operations Julie Welker, the Careage House has served 86 women and 46 children since the beginning of the year.

Volunteers bring meals to the women, since the kitchen is limited on space. A staff member maintains the house. “With one person, that’s a big job,” Watkins said. “And if anything’s going to happen it’s going to happen here.”

The Careage House can be a stop for women on the way to recovery and getting back on their feet. “We want to see how you interact,” Watkins said about the residents at Careage House. “If you can interact with all these gals, you’ll do fine over (at God’s Shelter of Love).”

The agency provides several day-to-day services needed to succeed. “We take women and children off of the street, give them a safe bed. They get their clothes washed and a safe place to stay,” Watkins said. “We try to resource them as much as possible.”

Several local agencies, including schools and hospitals, partner with God’s Shelter of Love, providing resources and information.

The Union Street house is supplied with resources for women who are preparing to live on their own. Several have children in their care. The house has eight beds, a full kitchen, a dining room, two living areas and two bathrooms.

Since the facility houses women and children only, if they arrive in Decatur with a male companion, they must separate. A men’s shelter is available at the Salvation Army. The women are allowed to stay at the houses as long as they need, with a few rules.

Mental health evaluations and drug tests are administered. If the resident is not at work, they must tell the administration where they are for the day. “They sign in and sign out,” Watkins said.

All of their essential needs are provided. However, an allowance is also given to help the women get back on their feet. “When they leave, they can take that and maybe furnish their apartment,” Watkins said. “To feel a little bit better about themselves.”

With the rise of inflation and loss of jobs, God’s Shelter of Love is often full, Watkins said. “There’s less people that can afford food and all of that,” he said. “We’re seeing many more women with multiples of kids coming into care.”

The houses often need repairs, as many older homes do. Therefore, portions of the funds go toward maintenance and care of the buildings. Midwest Food Bank supplies much of the food. Volunteer groups visit the Careage House with meals for the women and families. However, their needs often include perishable foods, soaps, paper goods and laundry detergent.

The Careage House laundry machines have washed more than 2,500 loads this year so far, according to Watkins.

The administration does its best to invite the homeless to stay at the shelters, but the services are not always accepted. “The people that are on the streets, we know them,” Watkins said. “Some would prefer to live in their cars.”

The goal is for the women to become self-sufficient and leave God’s Shelter of Love. “But while they are here healing, they have a nice environment,” Watkins said.

The residents have a rotating schedule of chores. “You are moving in,” Watkins said. “This is where you are staying. You can help out. You are part of the house.”

The house supervisors prepare the meals, unless a resident wants to take on the task. The older women often help the younger ones with the basic household details.

“There may be more rules, but this is what you get,” Watkins said. “It’s safe, it’s warm, it's as much normalcy as you can get at a homeless shelter.”