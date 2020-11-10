 Skip to main content
God's Shelter of Love reopens Decatur women's shelter
Careage House 11.16.18.jpg

Previously, the building was the Girl Scout headquarters located at 234 S. College St. in Decatur. Then, the Near Westside Restoration and Preservation Society ended up with the building. They then donated it to God’s Shelter of Love in 2017. The shelter opened officially in August.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The community's only emergency shelter for women and children is open again.

Careage House closed March 20 due to plumbing issues. It remained closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, prompting social service agencies to put emergency short-term plans in place to shelter the homeless in area hotels and motels.

This plan was not financially sustainable for God's Shelter of Love or other non-profits, and thanks in part to a donation from The Community Foundation, the Careage House is open again.

The Careage House is a 16-bed emergency overnight emergency shelter for women and children. Women have a safe place to stay, a hot shower, a chance to get clothes washed, access to resource referrals and a caring staff to talk to and support them. An evening meal is provided through individuals, churches, and other community organizations.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

