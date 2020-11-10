God's Shelter of Love reopens Decatur women's shelter

DECATUR — The community's only emergency shelter for women and children is open again.

Careage House closed March 20 due to plumbing issues. It remained closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, prompting social service agencies to put emergency short-term plans in place to shelter the homeless in area hotels and motels.

This plan was not financially sustainable for God's Shelter of Love or other non-profits, and thanks in part to a donation from The Community Foundation, the Careage House is open again.

The Careage House is a 16-bed emergency overnight emergency shelter for women and children. Women have a safe place to stay, a hot shower, a chance to get clothes washed, access to resource referrals and a caring staff to talk to and support them. An evening meal is provided through individuals, churches, and other community organizations.

