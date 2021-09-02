Grain-bin houses provide safe and sturdy shelter in developing countries

DECATUR — People in developing countries whose homes are destroyed by hurricane, earthquake or other natural disaster have a friend in GoServ Global, a faith-based nonprofit organization based in Eagle Grove, Iowa.

At the Farm Progress Show, GoServ had a sample of one of their grain bin homes, sturdy and quickly erected in seven hours with simple hand tools and made to last 75 years. GoServ has provided them to people in Haiti, Uganda and Guatemala, as well as other countries around the world. The grain bin homes have a second layer of roof to make them more weathertight than a regular grain bin. The pitched roofs also catch rainwater.

A standard 18 foot unit can house up to 10 people and are fire, termite and waterproof. Up to 10 units can be shipped in one container, and cost, with shipping, per unit is about $7,500.

“This was developed by Sukup in about 2010,” said Dennis Anderson, domestic director of GoServ. “It was in response to the earthquake (in Haiti) in 2010. GoServ Global was also founded in response to that same earthquake. The founder of GoServe had purchased some Sukup products, and they started talking.”

The grain bins are re-engineered by Sukup to make them into houses, and the second roof is a heat shield so it's quite comfortable inside even on a hot day. Windows and a door were added and the little houses are capable of being locked up so a family's valuables are safe. Ballast boxes attached to the outside can be filled with rock or dirt so the house can be built right on the ground.

The metal buildings don't rot as wood ones do, are not susceptible to termites, and they're hurricane and earthquake-resistant so they are safer in areas subject to those events, too. In fact, he said, people who live in other kinds of structures crowd into them for safety when a storm or earthquake is coming and shelter there. About 50 people can fit into one.

“These structures have been through a Category 4 hurricane, Matthew,” Anderson said. “There were 250 of them that went through that hurricane.”

The ministry also builds small villages of grain bin homes in places where people have been displaced, to provide temporary shelter while they rebuild their own homes. Some are used for housing for children rescued from refugee camps, or to provide housing at orphanages around the world.

GoServ also sent people to Illinois' own Washington after the 2013 tornado to assist in cleanup efforts there, and that kind of assistance is part of their mission, Anderson said.

