Hands Across Central Park prayer event set for Saturday

Hands Around Central Park
Provided

Shemuel Sanders talks about what the Shemilah Outreach Center.

DECATUR — Hands Around Central Park, a multi-denominational prayer service, will be noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Decatur.

Prayers will be led by Shemuel Sanders and Michelle Oberheim, with music provided by worship leader Frankie Woods. Sanders is founder of Shemilah Outreach Center, named in honor of his daughter, who died in a shooting in June 2020. Sanders has also been active in peace marches and other anti-violence events. 

Oberheim is the sister-in-law of Chris Oberheim, a police officer who was fatally wounded while answering a call in May 2021. His widow, Amber, is the founder of Peacemaker Project 703 in support of police officers and their families. Oberheim's badge number was 703. 

Sanders_Shemuel 122820.JPG

FILE: Shemuel Sanders bows his head during a prayer during a vigil in December for victims of gun violence at Central Park in Decatur. Sanders lost his daughter to gun violence.

The event will include churches from a variety of denominations and organizers say they want to unite Christians as one body.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

