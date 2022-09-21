Hands Around Central Park scheduled for Oct. 2 in Decatur

DECATUR — Hands Around Central Park will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Central Park.

The goal is it include enough community members to circle the perimeter of the downtown Decatur park. Lawn chairs are suggested for the free event.

The focus of Hands Around Central Park "is to gather citizens of Decatur to encircle the perimeter of the park, on one accord, and pray for the welfare and spiritual covering of our children, schools, churches, leadership and authority figures," the organization, We the People Bridging the Gap, stated in a press release.

This year marks the third year for the event, after it was canceled in 2020.

For more information, call 217-413-8725.