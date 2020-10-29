Help for the helpers: Donors give $10,000 so the Barbees can save Christmas

DECATUR — Yes, Vinnie and Debra Barbee, there really is a Santa Claus.

Or, at least, very generous donors who are stepping up with a $10,000 gift to help the Barbees feed the homeless and pay for their annual toy drive to help needy families.

The Barbees are known for their program of food philanthropy in staging regular feedings for the homeless and their Christmas outreach to brighten the festive season. But their fundraising efforts such as car shows and selling their special recipe barbecue sandwiches at major events like Decatur Celebration have been crippled this year by COVID-19.

The Barbees had pledged to try and keep doing what they could to fund everything but had serious doubts, for example, that they could come up with the $5,000 alone that the toy drive typically costs.

And then they got a call from The Community Foundation of Macon County announcing the $10,000 check. It’s coming from a new foundation philanthropy arm called the Racial Equity Fund and the money will be split between $6,000 for the toy drive and $4,000 to feed the homeless.