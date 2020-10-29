Help for the helpers: Donors give $10,000 so the Barbees can save Christmas

DECATUR — Yes, Vinnie and Debra Barbee, there really is a Santa Claus.
Or, at least, very generous donors who are stepping up with a $10,000 gift to help the Barbees feed the homeless and pay for their annual toy drive to help needy families.
The Barbees are known for their program of food philanthropy in staging regular feedings for the homeless and their Christmas outreach to brighten the festive season. But their fundraising efforts such as car shows and selling their special recipe barbecue sandwiches at major events like Decatur Celebration have been crippled this year by COVID-19.
The Barbees had pledged to try and keep doing what they could to fund everything but had serious doubts, for example, that they could come up with the $5,000 alone that the toy drive typically costs.
And then they got a call from The Community Foundation of Macon County announcing the $10,000 check. It’s coming from a new foundation philanthropy arm called the Racial Equity Fund and the money will be split between $6,000 for the toy drive and $4,000 to feed the homeless.
The foundation’s rules don’t allow it to make gifts to individuals but, after speaking to the Barbees, it was arranged that the toy money will be gifted to the Church of the Living God, PGT Temple 1. The church will oversee the funds distribution as the Barbees identify families in need who require some help making Christmas happen for their children.
The $4,000 to feed the homeless will go to the Water Street Mission, the scene of many of the Barbees’ events to feed the hungry. The Mission will work with the couple to decide how best to spend the money and do the most good.
“I am just so proud that people have recognized what we are doing and want to support it,” said Vinnie Barbee. “This money is going to be a big help to families in our community and, for it to come from people in the community, that is really, really great.”
And more specifically it’s coming from Doug and Peg Schmalz, who have created a donor-advised fund in care of The Community Foundation. “Doug called me after reading articles about the Barbees in the Herald & Review,” said Missy Batman, a foundation vice-president.
“He said the Barbees have done great work for years and felt really badly about what was going on and said ‘What can we do to help?’ He wanted to make sure those good works and activities can continue even in the face of COVID.”
Natalie Beck, president of the Community Fund, said the donations are being made specifically in honor of the Barbees and reflect the impact the couple’s personal brand of philanthropy has had on the Decatur community for some 20 years.
“They are amazingly generous people and have done great work here,” she said.
