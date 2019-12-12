How the 'extreme abstinence' of 'purity culture' created trauma

Advocates of extreme abstinence advise women to be appropriately submissive, not pursue leadership roles and not speak out too much in mixed company. That may mean avoiding mixed company except in tightly regulated circumstances, such as with parents present. All of these concerns become part of how "purity" is understood.

In this view, purity is much more than just refraining from premarital sex and dressing modestly. They replace dating with "courtship" that is pursued under the direction of the young woman's father. Courtship in this case means that all interaction between young men and women must be explicitly for the purpose of pursuing marriage and under the permission and oversight of the young woman's father.

The expectation is that "pure" young women will remain under the authority of their fathers until they trade it for the authority of their husbands – in marriages arranged by their fathers.

Purity balls and pledges

In purity culture, a woman's entire purpose is to appeal to a godly young man whom she can serve as a wife in whatever work God has called him to do. The woman's sexual purity is what is of most value to the man.