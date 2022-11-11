HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to host the Star Lighting ceremony

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will celebrate the holidays with the Star Lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Each light on the star is lit to honor a loved one. The ceremony will also have music and prayer.

The event will be broadcasted on COZI TV as well as streamed on NowDecatur.com.

For those who would like to honor or memorialize a loved one, visit stmarysdecatur.com/donate to purchase a light. The deadline to add a name to the list of tributes is Friday, Nov. 18. Proceeds go toward patient care needs of St. Mary’s Hospital.

For more information on the Star Lighting or the Hospital Foundation, call Shelli Brunner at 217-464-2520.