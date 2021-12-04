HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's Angel of Hope service scheduled for Monday

DECATUR — Angel of Hope Memorial Service, honoring babies who have died during pregnancy, at birth or in early infancy, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Share Garden near the hospital's entrance.
Guests are welcome to bring a poem or reading to share. Families also are invited to bring an ornament in memory of their child to place on the tree, as well as take a Share ornament to place on their tree at home.
For more about the hospital’s Share program contact Karla Thornton at 217-464-2045 or email Karla.Thornton@hshs.org.
