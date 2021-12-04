HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's Angel of Hope service scheduled for Monday

DECATUR — Angel of Hope Memorial Service, honoring babies who have died during pregnancy, at birth or in early infancy, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Share Garden near the hospital's entrance.

Each family will be given one white flower to place upon the Angel of Hope Statue.

Guests are welcome to bring a poem or reading to share. Families also are invited to bring an ornament in memory of their child to place on the tree, as well as take a Share ornament to place on their tree at home.

For more about the hospital’s Share program contact Karla Thornton at 217-464-2045 or email Karla.Thornton@hshs.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

