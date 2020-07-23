You are the owner of this article.
Ignite 217 worship event planned in Decatur
DECATUR -- Ignite 217, a worship, prayer, unity, reconciliation and service event, will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 in Central Park.

The service will also be streamed online. For more information, visit ignite217.org.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

