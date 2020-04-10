Illinois State Police, pastors urge religious leaders not to hold services during Easter season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois State Police and a handful of pastors in a Thursday news conference implored religious leaders throughout the state to not hold services over the Easter holiday.

“We realize that this is the holiest week for Christians and Jewish people of faith, and many traditions are being broken at this time,” said Bishop Henry Phillips, pastor at Power of Change Christian Church in Cahokia, during the streamed news conference.

Phillips said under the current circumstances, typical religious traditions “have to be broken,” and he beseeched religious leaders to “refrain from any public worship gathering at this time.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said law enforcement is first taking a “community caretaking” role to share with people the importance of complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and practicing social distancing.

When asked what would happen if people are caught congregating at church, Kelly said, “rounding up and arresting” people is not the intent of the executive order.