Illinois State Police, pastors urge religious leaders not to hold services during Easter season

Illinois State Police and a handful of pastors in a Thursday news conference implored religious leaders throughout the state to not hold services over the Easter holiday.
“We realize that this is the holiest week for Christians and Jewish people of faith, and many traditions are being broken at this time,” said Bishop Henry Phillips, pastor at Power of Change Christian Church in Cahokia, during the streamed news conference.
Phillips said under the current circumstances, typical religious traditions “have to be broken,” and he beseeched religious leaders to “refrain from any public worship gathering at this time.”
Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said law enforcement is first taking a “community caretaking” role to share with people the importance of complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and practicing social distancing.
When asked what would happen if people are caught congregating at church, Kelly said, “rounding up and arresting” people is not the intent of the executive order.
“There’s not going to be law enforcement storming into church buildings,” he said. “That’s not what’s going to happen here. That’s not the way to do this. But if people’s lives are at risk, there are consequences for that down the road if there’s appropriate evidence of that.”
Thursday’s news conference was held with pastors from southwest Illinois. Most religious leaders in Chicago are now holding virtual services and closed the doors to places of worship.
The Rev. Ron Young, pastor of Impact Church in East St. Louis, still urged all pastors to be “considerate” of people’s well-being at this time.
“If we are to model Jesus, what I’ve noticed about Christ is that his most powerful work was done from an empty tomb,” he said. “So, our most powerful work must be done from empty pews.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!