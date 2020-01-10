'In God We Trust' proposed for New Mexico buildings

SANTA FE – Schools and other public buildings in New Mexico would have to display the national motto – “In God We Trust” – under legislation proposed by four Republican lawmakers.

The proposal, House Bill 115, calls for the motto to be displayed along with a representation of the U.S. flag.

Rep. David Gallegos, a Eunice Republican and co-sponsor of the measure, said the motto would be a reminder of Americans’ shared heritage and values.

“We’ve had a generation that doesn’t have pride in America,” said Gallegos, who’s also a school board member in southeastern New Mexico. “I was thinking of something that might be able to bring us back to a common ground.”

It isn’t clear whether the proposal will be taken up the session, which begins Jan. 21. Gallegos said he has asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, to add it to the agenda – a requirement because 30-day sessions are generally dedicated to financial matters.

“This would be a first step in how we introduce back some of our founding fathers’ ideals,” Gallegos said Thursday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico said the proposal would divide New Mexicans, not bring them together.