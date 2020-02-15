Jehovah's Witnesses report torture in Russia

MOSCOW — Two Jehovah's Witnesses have been convicted of extremism in Russia and four more arrested, one of whom reported being tortured in custody, the religious group said Friday.

A court in Kamchatka on Friday sentenced Mikhail Popov and his wife Yelena to fines of $5,500 and $4,700 for engaging in extremist activities related to their membership in the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Earlier this week the police raided some 40 homes of Jehovah's Witnesses in Chita, a city in southern Siberia, and arrested four members of the group. One of them, Vadim Kutsenko, was beaten and tasered by men who identified themselves as officers of Russia's National Guard, his lawyer Artur Ganin told The Associated Press.

"They handcuffed him, put a hat on his head and over his eyes and drove him away in an unknown direction," Ganin said in a phone interview Friday. He said officers brought Kutsenko to a forest, where they choked, beat and tasered him, trying to extract a confession.

"He is currently in custody — in pain and worried about his family, because he was threatened that something could happen to his wife," Ganin said.

The National Guard did not respond to a request for comment.

