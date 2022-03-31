Jehovah's Witnesses resume in-person services

Over the last two years of the pandemic, members have been meeting virtually over platforms like Zoom, said Rodney Norman, public communication representative for Jehovah's Witnesses in the Central Illinois area.

"We didn't feel it was safe to return (before now)," he said. "Love for each other and our neighbor guided this decision. The delta and omicron variant were devastating. We are happy to report that not one person contracted COVID-19 from our in-person meetings or ministry because we had them suspended. Our organization formed a relationship with Zoom that allowed our 13,000 congregations in the U.S. to continue to meet safely and to continue with our interactive meetings. We feel this effort was blessed."