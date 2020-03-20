Jewish teens teach in classrooms to fight anti-Semitism

There is "no real sense" of the efficacy of these initiatives, Diner said. Today's landscape of anti-Semitic harassment, she noted, may suggest they were in vain.

"But I'm glad to know of Student to Student," she said. "Teaching people how wrong their prejudices are, catching them young, with the young . . . maybe that works."

The stint at James Madison was Book's third time participating in a Student to Student presentation. He often wonders, afterward, how his words affected fellow high school students. Most seem curious, Book said, eager to learn.

One response he will never forget.

At a presentation last month, Book began by telling the audience that he is Orthodox and attends a private, all-Jewish school in Rockville, Md. He joined Student to Student, he said, because he believes hatred will subside if Jews and non-Jews get to know each other. Near the hour's end, a student raised her hand.

"She asked me, why do I go to a Jewish school if I'm so interested in teaching about Judaism?" Book said. "Why am I keeping myself in the bubble?"