'Look toward Jesus': Central Illinois hairdresser draws Jesus mural in driveway

"It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with Jesus putting himself out there and letting people know that he is in control," Masters said. "I just feel like he used me as an artist to remind you 'Hey, he sees you, he hears your prayers.'

By Friday morning, five or six people had driven by the house to look at the mural. Masters said it made her happy and excited to see the smiles on people's faces, despite the tough times.

She said people are welcome to drive by her house at 803 N. Morris Avenue in Bloomington.

“I’m all about spreading love and as many outlets as I can use to do that, hopefully it will get to the right people who are supposed to see it.”

As a hairdresser at The Parlor in Bloomington, Masters incorporates artwork in her daily life. For many kids, she carves "hair tattoos" on their heads, creating fun patterns or logos they request. She has a chalkboard in her studio that she uses for fun.

But she has never taken a formal art class outside of high school.

So, when she picked up the charcoal and got to work, she felt God was using her to spread his message. She found an appropriate picture of Jesus, where it appeared he was looking up at God, and "wants us to know he's got our backs."