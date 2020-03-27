Louisiana pastor defies stay-at-home order, holds services for hundreds

“Most infections in this area occurred during Mardi Gras. There was probably a tremendous number of people infected then, probably with no symptoms,” said Dr. Brobson Lutz, former director of New Orleans Health Department.

Even before Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order Sunday, many of the state’s churches had scaled back, canceling Mass and services. In New Orleans, the Rev. Fred Luter, past president of the Southern Baptist Convention, told worshippers at the megachurch he built after Hurricane Katrina to watch online.

“I preached to empty seats. They didn’t even do that during Katrina,” he said last week in the empty church. “It’s a new day.”

Late Tuesday, about 300 people gathered at Spell’s Baton Rouge church, Life Tabernacle, where anointed handkerchiefs were passed out to parishioners.

“This is an extreme test brought on us by the spirit of antichrist and the mystery of lawlessness,” Spell preached. “What good is the church in an hour of peril if the church craters and caves in to the fears and the spirits of torment in our society?”

Spell said his church and others that had remained open in Louisiana should be considered essential during a pandemic. He said no one at his church had tested positive for COVID-19.