Macon County's YLIA accepting grant applications

DECATUR — Young Leaders In Action of Macon County is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations with a goal of impacting Macon County youth.

The grant application portal will close at midnight Feb.28.

The $5,000 grant is designed to help fund the organizations so they can reach their goals.

Eligible projects must target the goal of bringing about positive change for youth in a school or community setting. Macon County nonprofit organizations, clubs or groups are eligible to apply. Youth-led groups are especially encouraged to apply.

To apply, visit the YLIA Facebook page or The Community Foundation of Macon County website at www.maconcountygives.org/YLIA.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

