Metro East pastor traveled to Ukraine. Now he's recovering from coronavirus.

Lewis, 62, said the hardest part of his experience has been the isolation of staying in his home alone while his wife is in Ohio.

He's been able to connect with family on social media and even gave a brief sermon during Bethel's Facebook Live service on Sunday.

"My body is fighting it off. I'm getting stronger day by day," he said. "There's still waves of some headaches and coughing."

Lewis said in an interview Tuesday night that he hopes to have his quarantine end on Saturday.

He also hopes that the damage caused by the virus helps everyone keep in mind the most vulnerable people in society. And he says his faith is with him.

"I get it. It's kind of frightening and scary and we're trying to keep everybody from getting it too quickly and overwhelming our health care facilities and it's a global problem.

"So we're praying for government leaders and officials. But I know one thing, God's in control," he said in the video. "Even when I'm sick, he's with me.

"So I'm weathering this thing but the Lord's with me and he strengthens me every day and gives me faith."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0