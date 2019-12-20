Michigan county sued over treatment of Amish residents

A 15th household is about to be served, attorneys said.

The county alleges that health problems associated with unsanitary conditions is “probable and imminent unless this nuisance is immediately abated by the removal of the buildings.” It cited the health of children in particular being at risk.

That order of Amish uses outhouses with simple holes dug in the ground for human feces and urine.

Lawyers attending a news conference Wednesday inside one of the Amish homes said they are working pro bono and that their Amish clients were reluctant to put up a fight because they don’t like conflict. That changed once they realized their homes could be demolished if they took no action, attorneys said.

Lenawee County Administrator Martin D. Marshall told The Blade in an email that the properties - located in Medina and Hudson townships - are “currently not compliant with the environmental health code that protects the public health of Lenawee County residents.”

A news release issued by county health officer Martha Hall said the county’s action “comes after a lengthy period of non-compliance on the part of the property owners.”