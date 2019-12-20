Michigan county sued over treatment of Amish residents

MORENCI, Mich. — In a case touted as a precedent for religious freedom and fair housing, a team of lawyers representing at least 14 Amish households sued the Lenawee County Health Department on Wednesday for what some of those attorneys claim is an unreasonably aggressive, unconstitutional action and an abuse of government power.
Three attorneys and other staffers from the Wright & Schulte, LLC law firm in Vandalia, Ohio, with help from the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, assert their clients — dozens of Lenawee County residents who practice the Old Order Amish faith — are being discriminated against by the county health department.
The county apparently wants each of the Amish households equipped with flush toilets and fully functioning septic systems. That would require those residents to install modern technology and electricity, which goes against their faith.
It’s been more than a suggestion, though. Earlier this fall, county health officials posted condemnation notices on each of the houses in question, serving owners with a demand to install the technology or risk having their households bulldozed.
According to 14 separate complaints filed in Lenawee County Circuit Court, county health officials contend the Amish practices are unsafe when it comes to disposal of human feces and urine.
A 15th household is about to be served, attorneys said.
The county alleges that health problems associated with unsanitary conditions is “probable and imminent unless this nuisance is immediately abated by the removal of the buildings.” It cited the health of children in particular being at risk.
That order of Amish uses outhouses with simple holes dug in the ground for human feces and urine.
Lawyers attending a news conference Wednesday inside one of the Amish homes said they are working pro bono and that their Amish clients were reluctant to put up a fight because they don’t like conflict. That changed once they realized their homes could be demolished if they took no action, attorneys said.
Lenawee County Administrator Martin D. Marshall told The Blade in an email that the properties - located in Medina and Hudson townships - are “currently not compliant with the environmental health code that protects the public health of Lenawee County residents.”
A news release issued by county health officer Martha Hall said the county’s action “comes after a lengthy period of non-compliance on the part of the property owners.”
“The requirements for these property owners are the same requirements that apply to all other residents of Lenawee County,” the release states. “The requirements of the Lenawee County Environmental Health Code, to supply clean water and properly dispose of sewage, are in place to protect the public health of all citizens of Lenawee County.”