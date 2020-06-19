Millikin University marks Juneteenth anniversary with virtual celebration

Juneteenth has been known by other names since the important date was acknowledged, according to Deeb. June 19, 1865 was also referred to as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day. The first public celebration was held June 19, 1866, one year after the declaration. “These commemorations have a lot of different ways of celebrating,” Deeb said. “From music, barbecue and other foods, prayer services, new games and different traditions. People even dress up for it, especially when it was initially getting started. People dressed up in their finest clothing, no matter how rich or how poor they were. They wanted to make sure they looked their best to celebrate this at the highest level.”