Millikin University marks Juneteenth anniversary with virtual celebration

DECATUR — Millikin University faculty, administration and students didn’t want Juneteenth to pass by without acknowledging the special day.
Confronted with restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to mark the day on Friday with a virtual presentation broadcast on its Facebook page.
“Today is the day focused on celebrating the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth,” said Paul Lidy, director of Campus Life, who introduced the speakers.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free.
Alexander Deeb, director of Campus Life for Inclusion and Student Engagement, shared insight into the current condition of the country.
“Today is about acknowledgement,” he said. “In recent days, we have been going through a very difficult time as a country. Our current social climate has been one that many people have been inspired to begin acting.”
Deeb recognized how far the country has come, while acknowledging "we still have to do,” he said. “It’s about reflection.”
Juneteenth has been known by other names since the important date was acknowledged, according to Deeb. June 19, 1865 was also referred to as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day. The first public celebration was held June 19, 1866, one year after the declaration. “These commemorations have a lot of different ways of celebrating,” Deeb said. “From music, barbecue and other foods, prayer services, new games and different traditions. People even dress up for it, especially when it was initially getting started. People dressed up in their finest clothing, no matter how rich or how poor they were. They wanted to make sure they looked their best to celebrate this at the highest level.”
Vice President of Student Life Raphaella Prang's presentation about many important African-American history makers, such as Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman, was directed at, but not limited to, the youngest viewers.
“This information is really good for adults, too,” she said.
Her information was obtained through children’s books readily available to families. Prange said more studying can be done.
“I encourage you to do your own research,” she said.
The last speaker, David Cook, clarinet professor in the School of Music, noted the classroom is a model for inclusion.
He introduced the audience to the President’s Commission on the Inclusive Excellence, a program designed to increase diversity and inclusion on Millikin’s campus.
“It works directly with the president on how issues of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, class and ability affect members of our campus community,” Cook said.
Lidy wrapped up the program with a reflection inspired by a quote from Maya Angelou, which included the words: “People will never forget how they made you feel.”
