 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Faith notes

Moundford Free Methodist Church hosting guest speaker

DECATUR — Moundford Free Methodist Church, 1803 E. Mound Rd, will be hosting a guest speaker, Sonja Jones at the church on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. She was a contestant on Season 16 of the Biggest Loser and an author. She is also a Greenville University graduate, which is affiliated with our church. 

***

DECATUR — Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at 1360 W. Main St., Decatur.

For more information contact Diana Rinchiuso at 217-425-9529 or 217-855-1976.

 ***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The story of why this Decatur chaplain went to New York after 9/11

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News