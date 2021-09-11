Moundford Free Methodist Church hosting guest speaker

DECATUR — Moundford Free Methodist Church, 1803 E. Mound Rd, will be hosting a guest speaker, Sonja Jones at the church on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. She was a contestant on Season 16 of the Biggest Loser and an author. She is also a Greenville University graduate, which is affiliated with our church.

DECATUR — Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at 1360 W. Main St., Decatur.

For more information contact Diana Rinchiuso at 217-425-9529 or 217-855-1976.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

