Mount Calvary Lutheran Church planning Halloween event

DECATUR — Mount Calvary Lutheran Church will be hosting a Family Fun Night Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the 2055 S. Franklin St. church.
Inflatables, crafts, games, trunk or treat stations, and a light meal are planned.
Call (217) 428-0641.
***
Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.
