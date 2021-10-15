 Skip to main content
Faith notes

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church planning Halloween event

DECATUR — Mount Calvary Lutheran Church will be hosting a Family Fun Night Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the 2055 S. Franklin St. church. 

Inflatables, crafts, games, trunk or treat stations, and a light meal are planned. 

Call (217) 428-0641.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

