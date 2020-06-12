Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist in Decatur marks 50 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, no celebration will be held this year, said the Rev. Thurston Wiggins, the pastor since November 2014. The congregation will celebrate next June instead, on their 51st anniversary.

The church now located at 2905 S. Franklin Street Road has only had three pastors in that time. The founding pastor, the Rev. John Williams, served until January 1985, when the Rev. J.C. Rice took over. Under his leadership, the church outgrew its original building and moved to South Franklin Street Road. Rice was pastor until his death on Oct. 22, 2013.

The Rev. Thurston Wiggins has a special interest in mentoring the youth of the church, who assist in worship. The eldest member of the congregation is Marie Cliff, 95, and the member who has been with the congregation the longest is Gwendolyn L. Wheller. Both women are still members.