Mount Zion Chamber prayer breakfast to feature Becky Anderson

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce will host its annual prayer breakfast 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Village Parkway.

Keynote speaker will be Becky Anderson of Physicians' Choice Wellness/Apex Network Physical Therapy. She will talk about how her faith has helped her and her family stay strong during her daughter Shoni's diagnosis, treatment and battle with leukemia.

Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advance by Oct. 15. A table for five is $45. Tickets are available at the Village of Mount Zion, Town & Country Bank, Prairie State Bank & Trust, Scott State Bank or by calling (217) 864-2526.

