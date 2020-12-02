Mount Zion church collects donations for restaurant workers' kids

MOUNT ZION — With restaurants closed, people who work in them have lost their income.

Knowing that, the members of Spirit of Life Church are collecting cash donations to buy Christmas presents for those families' children.

"This is Christmas time and what about employees or even the owners themselves?" said Nancy Penwell, a member of the church. "It might be hard for them and what if they have small children? We were thinking it might be nice to start something to give gifts to the children, I mentioned it to (Pastor) Doug (Rudow) and we decided to do it through the church. I thought that the point of it was to let people in the community know that Christian people were behind them and would help support them."

She said she worried that people who, until recently, were employed would not be on any lists to be helped by the usual social service agencies and would be left out.

The church is at 4994 Baker Woods Lane, in Decatur but in sight of Mount Zion, and the church plans to serve Mount Zion restaurants first. If they get enough donations, they'll start working their way toward Decatur, also.