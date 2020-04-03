Mount Zion Presbyterian to celebrate Palm Sunday with car caravan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MOUNT ZION — Christians can't meet to celebrate one of the most important festivals of the church year, Palm Sunday, this year, but Mount Zion Presbyterian Church has found an alternative.

The church at 345 W. Main St., Mount Zion will have a "Palm Sunday Car Caravan" on Sunday, April 5. People can meet at the church's parking lot prior to 10 a.m. and will be asked to not visit with one another outside of their cars. Attendees will have the opportunity to retrieve a palm branch. At 10 a.m., they will leave the parking lot and go on a short drive through Mount Zion, waving palms and saying "Hosanna!"

After the caravan, the group will return to the church parking lot, where individual cars will be invited to take a palm to the residence of one of the homebound of the congregation.

Care is being taking to maintain physical distance, the church said. Gloves will be used when appropriate.

