Moving faith: Mexican town's saint feast lives in Minnesota

"Our families (in Axochiapan) are happy because we're enjoying the same celebration in the same way as they are — well, except it's hot there," said, grinning, Silverio Camilo. On the feast's vigil, he stirred with a yard-long wooden spatula some 120 lbs. of corn dough slowly cooking in Morales' suburban garage as flurries fell steadily outside.

Volunteers like him didn't sleep for a few days to prepare the chicken tamale and mole dinners they would serve to the 1,200 people who participate in Masses, processions and dances at the Church of the Incarnation/Sagrado Corazón in south Minneapolis. To sacrifice time and money as an offering of faith is just as central to honoring St. Paul as the exuberant dancing, many said.

"Faith is to believe that you make an effort and in return get joy and maybe a blessing" such as work, said Camilo, who was a teen when he came from Axochiapan 22 years ago.

Among the most time-consuming efforts is creating the processional three-foot candles, each studded with a dozen wax pink and yellow flowers. The faithful began pouring, painting and decorating the wax in September, and this summer they'll start over in whatever colors the next steward picks.