Nationally known Southern gospel trio to play in Decatur
Nationally known Southern gospel trio to play in Decatur

DECATUR - Harristown Foursquare Church, The Hyssongs, a nationally known Southern gospel trio, will be in concert on Sunday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., at 570 W. Main St.

The concert is free and a loving offering will be received. 

The Hyssongs have been singing together for 24 years and have had five #1 hits. 

For information contact Brian at 217-454-4551

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

