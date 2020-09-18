Navy cancels Catholic Masses

To Rev. Jose Pimentel, a priest who has led services at Naval Base Coronado and Naval Air Station North Island for eight years, the loss of his parish isn’t just a personal loss — it’s a loss of the First Amendment rights of service members on bases.

“One issue is discrimination (and) another is the violation of your right to practice your religion,” he said when reached by phone.

Pimentel was notified Aug. 19 that the Navy will not exercise the final two years of his contract, citing “funding constraints.” His last day is Sept. 30.

While the Navy has an active duty component of clergy — the Chaplain Corps — the number of Catholic priests among them is small, reflecting a worldwide shortage of Catholic priests. To make up for that shortage, the service contracted with priests to lead Catholic services on U.S. bases.

Those contracts are the ones being canceled.

O’Rourke acknowledges in his statement that the change predominately affects Roman Catholics.