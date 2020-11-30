New Testament Church plans Christmas activities

FORSYTH — New Testament Church of Decatur will hold "A Merry Little Christmas" 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Cookie decorating, crafts, games and a visit from Santa are planned.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the church will have a craft show, with no charge for vendors or customers.
The church, at 994 U.S. Highway 51 in the former Hometown Buffet building, asks attendees to the events to wear masks and practice social distancing.
_________________________________________________________
A Charlie Brown Christmas at Tabernacle Baptist Church
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!