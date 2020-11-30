 Skip to main content
New Testament Church plans Christmas activities
New Testament Church plans Christmas activities

New Testament Church 1 10.26.20.JPG

In this file photo, Pastor John Morthland Jr. talks about starting a new church to be called New Testament Church of Decatur in the former Hometown Buffet building in Forsyth. The non-denominational gathering place serves as a fellowship and mission outreach rather than a traditional congregation. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

FORSYTH — New Testament Church of Decatur will hold "A Merry Little Christmas" 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Cookie decorating, crafts, games and a visit from Santa are planned. 

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the church will have a craft show, with no charge for vendors or customers.

The church, at 994 U.S. Highway 51 in the former Hometown Buffet building, asks attendees to the events to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

