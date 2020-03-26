You are the owner of this article.
Online Mass available during coronavirus shutdown of churches
SPRINGFIELD — Priests throughout the Diocese of Springfield are offering online Mass both daily and on weekends.

Visit the diocese's website, dio.org/masslivestreams, for the complete list, Mass times, and links to each online Mass. More parishes are expected to be added over the coming days.

Bishop Thomas Paprocki

Since March 18, all Masses in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois have been closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Priests have been offering private Masses with their personal Mass intentions being offered “for the people.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

