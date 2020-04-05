Palm Sunday faith journey hits the road in Mount Zion

After the convoy was done, around a dozen palms were dropped off at the homes of shut-in church members who had requested one. Wakeland said it was all a vehicle to let the church share what matters while keeping everybody safe.

“We prefer to say that we observe physical distancing, not social distancing,” he added. “We still have spiritual proximity to one another as we mark the day Jesus and his disciples went into Jerusalem.”

The Mount Zion Presbyterian Church dates its founding to 1830, making it the oldest church family in Macon County. There are 347 members on the rolls and 150 might have shown up for a typical Palm Sunday service in what seems those increasingly distant days when people actually sat side by side in pews.

The church has been maintaining contact with services broadcast over the internet which has led to some unexpected and virtual spiritual growth. “We have more hits on our services, whether on our website or Facebook page, than we typically have people with us on a Sunday,” said the pastor.

He said, in the past, when death and disease were more common uninvited visitors to the typical home, families instinctively turned to the church for comfort. Wakeland believes more and more people are now rediscovering the safe harbor faith offers in troubled times.