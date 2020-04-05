Palm Sunday faith journey hits the road in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — Riding cars instead of donkeys, the faithful of Mount Zion Presbyterian Church managed to defy the coronavirus to share one fierce hour and sweet as they celebrated Palm Sunday with a holy convoy.
The Rev. Michael Wakeland had first blessed more than 60 participants with a brief call to worship and prayer in the church parking lot. Everybody received a real palm frond before driving off, led by the masked pastor, in a looping, mile-and-a-half journey that took them along parts of Main Street and Baltimore and West Florian avenues while transporting them back 2,000 years.
The mobile congregation waved their fronds out the window, yelled “Hosanna” and did their best to remind people of the day faith teaches them that their living God entered Jerusalem on a donkey, palms before his feet, to conclude a journey that ended at the cross, suffering and ultimately triumph over sin and death.
Molly Tenuto, director of Christian nurture for the church, had come up with the idea of the "Palm Sunday Car Caravan." She said it was a way, while maintaining our new gospel of social distancing, that church members could still gather and make a statement of belief together.
“We like to focus on trying to find the God moments,” said Tenuto, 38. “It’s why I planted the seed for doing this.”
After the convoy was done, around a dozen palms were dropped off at the homes of shut-in church members who had requested one. Wakeland said it was all a vehicle to let the church share what matters while keeping everybody safe.
“We prefer to say that we observe physical distancing, not social distancing,” he added. “We still have spiritual proximity to one another as we mark the day Jesus and his disciples went into Jerusalem.”
The Mount Zion Presbyterian Church dates its founding to 1830, making it the oldest church family in Macon County. There are 347 members on the rolls and 150 might have shown up for a typical Palm Sunday service in what seems those increasingly distant days when people actually sat side by side in pews.
The church has been maintaining contact with services broadcast over the internet which has led to some unexpected and virtual spiritual growth. “We have more hits on our services, whether on our website or Facebook page, than we typically have people with us on a Sunday,” said the pastor.
He said, in the past, when death and disease were more common uninvited visitors to the typical home, families instinctively turned to the church for comfort. Wakeland believes more and more people are now rediscovering the safe harbor faith offers in troubled times.
“Hope and comfort,” said the pastor. “That’s right in the church’s wheelhouse.”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
