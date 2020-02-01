Pastor's fight against KKK becomes movie

LAURENS, S.C. — Not many years ago in a small, rural South Carolina town stood The Redneck Shop — a racist emporium and Ku Klux Klan museum housed in an old theater, where white supremacist neo-Nazis gave heil-Hitler salutes and flaunted swastikas and Rebel flags.

That building, once the property of the Klan, now belongs to a black preacher and committed foe of racism who fought the group for more than 20 years. The Rev. David Kennedy plans to transform it into a shrine of reconciliation.

How Kennedy, whose great-great-uncle was lynched in the community, got ownership of the old Echo Theater building from an ex-Klansman — a man who once contemplated murdering Kennedy — is the subject of a movie that could end up raising funds for that transformation.

"It symbolizes right now in the shape it's in — hatred," Kennedy said. "But we hope we can turn it into a building of love."

A decade ago, the white supremacist store in Laurens was a place where one of the few shirts sold without an overt racial slur said, "If I had known this was going to happen I would have picked my own cotton." The World Famous Ku Klux Klan Museum with its racist meeting place was in the back.