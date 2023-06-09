DECATUR — Jennifer Dahn helped in relief and cleanup efforts when a devastating tornado hit Washington, IL in 2013.

A comfort dog ministry was there, with dogs to help both storm victims and volunteers cope with the emotional aftermath.

“I just fell in love with those dogs,” Dahn said.

She decided to start a comfort dog ministry in Decatur, and called it “Payton's Paw Prints,” after her own dog who was, at the time, the only dog involved. But her father, Dave Koshinski, told her to dream big, and the rechristened PawPrint Ministries now has 43 dogs and outgrew its original headquarters on the first floor of Investment Planners, Koshinski's business. The space once housed a hair salon, later was used as storage for Investment Planners, and Koshinski let his daughter have it for PawPrint Ministries.

Last weekend, PawPrint moved into its new headquarters in Park 101.

“We were in our previous location for nine years, since we started,” Dahn said. “That location was wonderful for us to do our day to day work, but it was not large enough to host trainings. We ended up hosting most of our trainings off site and the community has been wonderful to let us come and utilize different facilities to train our dogs, from Decatur Conference Center to Lampstand (Church), Lowe's, Macon County Courthouse, we trained all over the place.”

In the new location, the ministry can host training sessions on site, though they'll still have off-site field trips, which are necessary to get the comfort dogs accustomed to various sights and sounds and smells. Comfort dogs visit nursing homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, and disaster sites, so the wider variety of experiences they have, the better. It takes two years of training for a dog to be certified as a comfort dog, after first passing a temperament test to be certain the dog is suited for it, Dahn said. All the dogs belong to the volunteers, who take on the responsibility of attending the training, and reinforcing the lessons at home. Dogs and their owners can begin going on some visits before certification, with a certified handler and dog, as part of their training.

Harry and Hilary Rouse got their first dog, Sterling, in 2016 when he was 3. He had been a breeder but, Harry Rouse said, he wasn't very good at it. He only managed to father one puppy.

“God didn't mean for him to be a breeding dog,” Harry said. “He meant for him to be a comfort dog.”

A plus for the Rouses was that Sterling was past the puppy stage, so they wouldn't have to deal with potty training and the chewing stage. Their second dog, Silver, joined the family in 2020. She is also a former breeder from the same facility. Both are PawPrint dogs.

When asked why they want to be part of PawPrint, Hilary Rouse's answer is simple: she pulled out her phone and showed photos of people's ear-to-ear smiles when interacting with Sterling and Silver.

“Our church has a preschool, and we've been doing a reading program with them,” she said. “We go once a month and the dogs 'read' to the kids.”

Harry Rouse takes Sterling to the Danville Veterans Administration Hospital, too, and one of his regulars there has a mom in residential nursing care in Decatur. Neither mother nor son is in good enough health to travel to see each other, though they often speak by phone, and Harry Rouse arranged a video call on one of his visits. Their smiles are also among the photo memories Hilary Rouse has on her phone.

When visiting an Alzheimer's care unit, one of the women who had never made a sound as long as the staff had known her began trying to speak when she was petting one of the Rouse's dogs.

And while some of the people they visit are in such poor health that the Rouses know those people might pass away at any time, making them smile by bringing a furry friend for a visit keeps them going back.

“It's just that kind of effect, that not just our dogs, but any of the dogs (in the ministry) have on people, that's why (we) do it,” Hilary Rouse said.

“I do it because where else can you have a job that you take your dog to work?” Harry Rouse quipped. “Even though you don't get paid a nickel.”

8 ways to get the most out of a walk with your dog 8 ways to get the most out of a walk with your dog Find the rhythm that works for both of you Stick to a routine and be consistent with what you teach your dog Focus on terrain and pace, not distance Let your dog take you for a walk Make walking your dog part of your daily exercise Add physical and mental stimulation by switching things up during walks Give them time for bathroom breaks Don't pull too hard on the leash