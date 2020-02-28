Pope Francis tells Catholics to give up trolling for Lent

All that internet hate is more than just water under the bridge to Pope Francis.

The Catholic leader encouraged his followers to give up trolling for Lent in his Ash Wednesday speech, Reuters reported.

“We live in an atmosphere polluted by too much verbal violence, too many offensive and harmful words, which are amplified by the internet,” the Pope said in St. Peter’s Square, adding that Lent “is a time to give up useless words, gossip, rumors, tittle-tattle and speak to God on a first-name basis.”

Like any public figure, or average person, Pope Francis is not immune to online hatred, even though he only follows eight accounts on Twitter, and all eight are just his own account translated into different languages.

In fact, some of the top replies to the Holy Father’s extremely benign tweet about Lent feature the same vitriol that the Pope had encouraged Catholics to abandon.

