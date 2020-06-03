You are the owner of this article.
Prayer service planned Saturday in Decatur's Central Park
Prayer service planned Saturday in Decatur's Central Park

DECATUR — A community prayer and praise event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in Central Park.

The organizer of the event, Minister Shawne Lofton, described it as "inviting the body of believers to come out as we declare the victory over our families, community and our nation."

He asks those attending to wear masks.

