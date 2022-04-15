Preaching to a crowd: Central Illinois churches welcome return to normal, with some pandemic-induced changes

Central Illinois congregations are preparing for their third Easter since the start of the pandemic — and the first since widespread vaccine availability and the end of state mask requirements.

Many area religious leaders say their congregations have largely returned to regular services, though virtual options are offered by most. But Easter, the day that Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, has always been among the occasions that draw larger crowds, with more congregants bringing guests and casual churchgoers making a point to attend.

This year, packed pews may be an especially welcome sight.

“Having to shut down (in 2020) was kind of a soul search for the church in general. Just to ask the question, what is church?” said the Rev. Paul Stroup of Clinton Presbyterian Church. “When something’s taken away, you realize how much it meant to you, and it’s just gone in the blink of an eye.”

Stroup, who said his church has mostly reached pre-pandemic attendance but still has regular online attendees, said congregants had grieved the loss of time to sing and be together. “I think it means that much more to people, like a reinvigorated meaning … where people might not take for granted as much as they did before.”

‘Made for community’

Nationally, churches and other houses of worship are increasingly holding services the way they did before the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey released last month. But in-person attendance appears to have plateaued: The same survey found that while Americans returned steadily to services between July 2020 and September 2021, growth slowed over the past six months.

In the survey conducted March 7-13, 27% of U.S. adults reported having attended religious services in person during the previous month — compared to 26% in September.

Last month, 30% said they had streamed religious services online or watched them on TV — up slightly from 28% in September.

People are coming back to First Christian Church of Clinton, said Rev. Mike Cahill, although the church does have some members who take advantage of its livestreamed services.

“Some have been gone for a while and they got out of a habit, routine, or rhythm of coming,” he said. "Here we are two years removed from the first shutdown and people are, I think, opening up and are now coming back. It’s hard for me to say that things have plateaued, but we’re still kind of waiting and seeing some of our people that we’ve not seen come back.”

His congregation was among those that gathered members for a community Good Friday service organized by the Clinton Area Ministerial Association.

“The core of Christianity is the resurrection,” Cahill said. “If there is no resurrection for the Christian there is no gospel, there is no good news, there is no hope and there is a heightened sense of community, purpose and hopefulness that comes along with Easter.”

A number of Central Illinois pastors said they were aware of parishioners who continued to attend online for health reasons, or because they traveled or moved away from the area.

“I think people are still hesitant about returning to ‘normal worship,’” said the Rev. Wayne Dunning of Faith Fellowship Christian Church in Decatur. But, he said, “I believe people still have a desire to belong to something bigger and something better than themselves alone. I still believe the church is the only solution to this hope … and that people will return to assembling themselves at their respective houses of worship.”

More than 700 people are attending in person each week at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, said the Rev. Ron Otto of Lincoln Christian Church. Still others are watching online from Ohio, Michigan, Florida or their homes in the region.

But being together in person offers special benefits, Otto said.

“I believe God made us for community,” he said. “... That’s why there’s so many commandments in scripture about how to teach other people, because God wanted us to be interactive. He calls us the light and the salt of the earth, and all that has to come in contact with other people in order for us to have a positive influence in this world.”

The Rev. Terry Evans, lead pastor for the Prairieview Parrish, said it has fully reopened all three sanctuaries at United Methodist churches in Elwin, Macon and near Boody, and Zoom services are also offered.

Evans said each of the churches would offer special music and activities on Sunday, and the Elwin location would offer an additional 7 a.m. sunrise service with breakfast to follow.

“I feel that our world is truly hungry for the word of God and a connection with the Risen Savior,” Evans said. “These past few years many have felt isolated or disconnected from their faith, and Easter is an amazing opportunity to reconnect and be rejuvenated.”

Catholic churches in the Diocese of Springfield have largely returned to pre-pandemic attendance, said Andrew Hansen, spokesman for the diocese. The diocese does a census each October to find out how many people are attending Mass. In October 2020, 22,193 attended services on an average weekend and in October 2021, that number had risen to 33,531.

"We are expecting full churches this Easter," Hansen said.

‘The world shifted’

First Christian Church in Decatur had already been doing live streaming of church services before COVID-19 shut everything down, said the Rev. Wayne Kent, senior pastor. A significant portion of the congregation attends virtually but the numbers of in-person worshipers goes up every week.

“The world shifted with the introduction of the iPhone and churches have to keep planning for (that),” he said. “We interact differently than we used to. COVID exacerbated the shift. COVID didn't cause us to go online, but it made us focus more intently on what we do online.”

Before COVID, Kent said, those who attended virtual services often did so passively, simply watching services, but now the church works harder to engage those worshipers, with an online chat host, several cameras to provide various angles on the service, and in planning services, the staff is thinking not just in terms of what's happening in the auditorium, but what does it look like online? And attendance, counting both online and in-person worshipers, has risen, even if they count each computer that is logged in as only one person. What they've found is that most of the time, each online log-in represents more than one person.

Another change brought about by online engagement is that the church's web page is much more interactive and useful than the old Yellow Pages ad, which was static and had to be created months in advance of publication. The web page can be updated constantly.

Attending in person, however, Kent said, may be more a generational preference. Young people who have grown up with technology are just as comfortable interacting over the internet as in person, while older people prefer to be in person. For him personally, he wants to see people's faces, bump elbows or shake hands, and is grateful that First Christian has been back to normal since Christmas.

“We're certainly in a better space than the first (pandemic) Easter in 2020,” he said. “That was very hard. I was absolutely miserable.”

Church in the 21st century will “look and feel very different,” said the Rev. Braden Parks of Christ United Methodist Church in Decatur. He noted the many opportunities that people have to attend services online as well as in person.

But there are many reasons to come in person, he said. Historically, Easter is also a time when people are baptized and the church welcomes new followers.

“The community is special, or should be, in general, whether on Easter Sunday or any Sunday of the year,” he said.

