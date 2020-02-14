Religion briefs: Meeting prayer halted; Ten Commandments suit; religious beliefs law

Complaint halts meeting prayer

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada school board will no longer begin its meetings with prayer after receiving a complaint that it is a violation of the constitutional separation between religion and government, board members said.

The Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation contacted the Clark County School District Board in December with a letter listing a number of legal decisions and calling the practice "coercive, embarrassing, and intimidating for non-religious citizens to be required to make a public showing of their non-belief."

The Freedom from Religion Foundation received a letter from the district dated Jan. 10 indicating the prayers would stop, said members of the group, which protects the constitutional principle of the separation of church and state.

July trial for Ten Commandments suit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge has set a July trial for a lawsuit challenging a Ten Commandments display outside the Arkansas state Capitol.