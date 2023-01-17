Decatur churches bring 'Mind Reader' film to AMC theater

DECATUR – “Mind Reader” is the film that Rich Christiano has wanted to make for more than 20 years.

“We couldn't make the script work,” he said. “My brother and I talked about it 400 or 500 times trying to figure out how can we make this work.”

The brothers, who make Christian films together which are released for sponsored private showings in local theaters, auditioned 200 actors for the lead role of Dexter, who does a mind reading act that upsets the professional magicians' association. They decide they must put a stop to his career. The role ultimately went to Hamish Briggs. The trailer is available at mindreadermovie.com.

The film will be shown at the AMC Classic Decatur 10 at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, sponsored by Mound Chapel Church of God, New Beginnings Church of God, Second Church of God and West Side Church of the Nazarene. Tickets are available at the churches for $10 each.

The Rev. Ted Smith, pastor of Mound Chapel, knew Christiano from several years ago, when Smith owned Living Christian magazine. He had sponsored a showing of a film called “The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry,” starring Gavin MacLeod and Robert Guillame.

Mound Chapel had been discussing activities to sponsor for community outreach, and had tried having a movie night as one of those. It was a popular event, but showing movies regularly is difficult due to licensing requirements. Smith knew that Christiano's business model is to have churches sponsor private showings of his films, and he happened to call just as “Mind Reader” was ready to be released.

“It has a powerful message, especially at the end of the film,” Smith said. “In order to bring it, we have to sell a certain number of tickets to cover cost of renting the theater, so our sister churches New Beginnings, West Decatur, Second Church of God, we're inviting them to come on board with us.”

Smith's wife, musician Julie McClarey, performed at West Side Nazarene and when that church learned about the movie event, they wanted to help, too, Smith said.

After the film, a table will be available in the lobby, staffed by the churches' pastors, if anyone has questions or wants to talk, Smith said.

“I think people will be inspired and touched at the end,” Christiano said. “That's the hope, and I hope they'll be entertained and intrigued. Every movie you watch has a message, so we're trying to point people toward the Lord. Eternity's coming for everybody and we try to get them to think and, I hope, do it in entertaining and creative way.”

