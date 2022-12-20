Decatur pastors contribute to Christmas surprise for Sky City Grill staff

DECATUR — Three of the wait staff at Sky City Grill had a Christmas surprise on Sunday.

A group of area pastors showed up for dinner, some of whom are regular customers, but when the women had served them, the group asked Loretta McKinley and Chauna McKinley to sit down, and presented each with $500.

“It was just emotion-packed,” said the Rev. Wayne Dunning, who got the idea from an article he'd read. “They were overcome, overwhelmed with the gesture.”

The women's niece, Am'Briah Bradford, was working that night, too. Owner Rodney Walker, who was in on the secret, had asked her to come in even though she wasn't scheduled, and Bradford said “something told her” she should agree to do so.

“My auntie cried and Chauna cried, and I was really happy for them,” Bradford said of watching the pastors give her aunts the money, “and then a few minutes later, the reverend came over to me and said, 'I'm going to bless you with $100,' and I said I'm going to use the money for college, and he said 'why don't we give you another $100?'”

Bradford is a student at Indiana State University, studying history and anthropology and hopes to work in a field that will allow world travel.

“I've been to Germany and discovered so many beautiful things and want to see more,” Bradford said. “I want to explore the world around me.”

Loretta McKinley took the money the pastors gave to her and promptly sent it to her son, who is also a college student, so he could buy books or pay it toward his tuition, she said. He's a sophomore at the University of Arizona, studying computer science engineering, minoring in business management and mathematics, and studying Japanese. He's done so well in his Japanese classes that he was offered a scholarship for a semester abroad in Japan, which will give him a third minor in his degree, in Japanese.

Dunning said he contacted Walker to ask him if he could help the group of pastors find people who needed a financial boost, and Walker immediately thought of his employees.

“They were so surprised and they deserved it, and that's what this season is all about,” Walker said. “Everybody's in the spirit this time of year so even the people who win on the gaming machines, when they win they hand out money on the way out.”

Christmas time can be a financial hardship for people who are struggling, said the Rev. Courtney Carson, and when Dunning approached his pastor friends to pitch in on the project, they were ready and willing. The money came from their own resources. The group included the Revs. Shane Davis, Alfonso Hodges, Kenneth White, Thurston Wiggins, James Wills, Donald Biggs, Dunning and his wife, Tammy, Carson and Marvellon Dampeer, plus a few who wanted to remain anonymous. Walker also contributed to his employees' surprise.

“Every Christmas season, everybody wants to express their level of joy and happiness and what is the meaning in the season,” Carson said. “God has given us so much to be thankful for that those of us who have been blessed want to be a blessing to others.”