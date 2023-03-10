DECATUR — The Rev. Keenan Smith and his wife, Lorie, began a ministry they call “Crosby Care” at their church in Texas to provide new clothes for kids in need at the area schools.

The couple are from Decatur, and Lorie Smith is the sister of Rev. Kevin Horath, pastor of Hillside Bethel Ministries. When the Smiths had a truckload of clothes left over from their an annual Christmas giveaway, they offered to bring the clothes to Decatur on their next visit so Hillside can begin a clothing room.

Though Horath joked that they chose “the coldest day of the year” to unload the clothes on Friday, many hands made light work. A crew of volunteers unloaded the flatbed trailer and carried the items into the building that formerly served as the church, and later as the Hillside school before it moved into the newer main building, and now is being transformed into a youth center and will serve as the clothing room temporarily.

The distribution of those clothes will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at the church, 3575 E. Greenhill Road. Anyone in need is welcome.

“They've helped with hurricanes, fires, a chemical plant explosion, and just been a blessing to their community,” Horath said of his sister and brother-in-law. “They had some clothes they hadn't given away and were coming up to Decatur and said, 'Would Hillside like to give them away to their community?'”

The clothes are in sizes for men, women and children, plus some shoes, mostly spring and summer wear, he said.

“We said, we're just going to open our doors, take a basket of clothes they can use and take it, no strings attached, free of charge,” Horath said. “We'll have a table set up for prayer and a table set up with a list of resources in our community that can help people in need. Our community has done amazing things in the last days with the closing of Akorn and other things happening, so I just want to jump in on that. If we can help you, help the community, please come out and take some clothes and share them with your friends and family.”

The Crosby Cares ministry in Crosby, Texas, works with the counselors at area schools to identify children in need, because the counselors know the children best, Smith said. Thanks to partnerships with local businesses, mainly Walmart, and fundraising by the Smiths' church and community groups, they're able to serve a large number of the students in surrounding small town districts. They pair the youngsters and their families with volunteers who shop with them, and depending on the amount of money they raise, buy an average of $100 worth of new clothes for the kids at Christmastime. They keep a running total to make sure each child receives exactly the same amount, and Smith said his wife excels at hitting the mark every time.

Some of the stories they hear break their hearts, Smith said. In one instance, a 13-year-old girl had never had a brand-new coat. She'd always had hand-me-downs or thrift store coats and while they kept her warm, getting to buy a brand-new coat and choose it herself was a blessing.

In another case, Crosby Cares took a family of children shopping to get appropriate outfits for their mother's funeral.

The Rev. Don Horath, retired founder of Hillside and father to both Kevin Horath and Lorie Smith, said the church's outreach ministries have thrived under his son's leadership.

“The thing that is so impressive to me, is that under Kevin's leadership, we have expanded our community outreach,” the elder Horath said. “It's just phenomenal. We've fed people. Now we're clothing them. It's ministry on legs.”

10 adorable photos of dogs from Decatur's PawPrint Ministries Enzo Eli Bellah Alice Sterling Sophie Payton Padgett Ollie Remington