Trivia content to pit Marvel Universe vs Star Wars Universe

DECATUR —It will be a battle for galactic supremacy when the Decatur House of Prayer hosts Marvel Universe vs Star Wars Universe Battle Trivia.

The fundraising event is set for 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at GT Church, 500 S. 27th St.

The trivia contest will feature six rounds of 10 questions, with each round alternating between Marvel and Star Wars. To register teams of two, four or six, go to eventbrite.com and search for the event.

There will be instant cash prizes and desserts.

The Decatur House of Prayer is a non-profit that operates through the gifts of donors, and its goal is to provide prayer and worship around the clock for the Decatur area.

For information, email decaturhop@gmail.com or visit decaturhop.org.

