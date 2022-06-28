Watch now: Backyard vacation Bible school gives kids Gospel lessons in their own neighborhood

FORSYTH — Edna Bragg planted the trees that shade her backyard and at 90, still does her own yard work.

When she heard that Child Evangelism Fellowship needed a host for its Five Day Club vacation Bible school, she was happy to offer her yard.

“I have a love for Jesus and I want to serve Jesus so that little ones will know how they can learn to love Jesus, also,” she said. “It gives us our permanent home for eternity and that's heaven, and the only way we can get to heaven is through Jesus Christ.”

She has hosted women's Bible studies at her home for years, and her late husband hosted an evening couples' Bible study, but this is her first time to host an event for children in her backyard.

“We have a number of children (in the neighborhood),” she said.

Child Evangelism Fellowship is a worldwide nondenominational organization founded in 1935. According to their website, they reached more than 15 million children in 2021 with the Five Day Club, Christian Youth in Action for teens and college students, and the Good News Club that offers hope to kids in crisis.

“We work with churches,” said Susan Bradshaw, who teaches the local vacation Bible schools with her sister, Gail Daughtery. “We support (churches) in reaching their communities with the Gospel, and one of the ways we do it in the summer is with Five Day Clubs. They meet five days in a row like a backyard Bible school.”

Next week, they'll be in Oreana and the week after, in Lincoln, she said. They play games, sing songs, she and Daugherty tell them about missions around the world, and share Bible stories.

“It's just a fun way to give kids something to do, and Christian families can invite their neighbors, and it's a fun way for them to share their faith with others,” she said.

Amanda Wrigley lives across the street from Bragg and the women are friends who get together often for Bible study. Wrigley's son, Micah, is attending the Five Day Club.

“Being around Edna has just put Jesus in our hearts, and we love having this because the kids are all close, they're all Christians, and we just want to keep that going,” Wrigley said. “We thought it would be a neat idea for summer with the kids out of school.”

