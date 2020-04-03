Sanitizing the sacred

She would be arrested eight times in her life most for refusing to move. She wrote, “We may be ignored as crackpots, but we have to reconcile ourselves to being ‘a spectacle to the world, to angels and to men.’ "

For Day, there was always a greater good that did not derive from epidemiologists, propagandists or elected officials -- but from a higher authority who inspires life and the sacred.

We need more of these possibilities during this ongoing pandemic.

April Harris, a Jersey Journal Everyday Hero and director of In Jesus’ Name Charities in Hoboken, has been delivering food to the poor during this pandemic, mostly by herself and then bringing food curbside. Before the latest directives, she spent time in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament daily. When that stopped, she wrote this to me for our archdiocese.