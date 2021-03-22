Springfield Catholic Diocese modifies attendance for mass

The Springfield Catholic Diocese has modified its general dispensation regarding mass attendance.

Beginning April 11, most Catholics will be obligated to attend mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation, though people 65 or older and women who pregnant are among those who will still be under dispensation.

Springfield Bishop Thomas John Paprocki had enacted the general dispensation from mass attendance last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return to mass is being handled diocese by diocese.

Catholics who are sick, have a fever, exhibit flu-like symptoms or who have good reason to think they are asymptomatic of a contagious illness such as COVID-19, are excused from attending mass and do not require a dispensation to avoid putting others at risk.

Among others who are release from an obligation to attend mass are those at risk for severe illness due to underlying medical conditions as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; those who care for the sick, homebound or infirmed and those who can't be accommodated because the church was at safe-distancing capacity.

The Apr. 11 date falls a week after the celebration of Easter for most Christians.